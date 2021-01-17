A family’s Sto. Niño miracle

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Six years ago, a miracle changed the life of a family from Eastern Samar and strengthened their faith in the Señor Santo Niño.

Kristine Mae Mengullo-Lim shared with CDN Digital that they received a miracle from the Holy Child when her daughter was spared from a disease.

Lim’s daughter, Guillian Kristen Lim, 7, was diagnosed with large Patent Ductos Arteriusos or heart disease. From Eastern Samar, the family had to travel to Cebu for the operation of their youngest daughter.

“We spent our first six months with this precious child in and out of the hospital and just when we finally got her a schedule for her operation in Cebu, we received Senyor Sto. Nino’s holy intervention” said Lim.

Being devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño the family went to the Basilica two days before the operation to offer the safe and fast recovery of Guillian’s operation.

They offered not just a simple prayer for guidance but also offered a dance prayer or “Sinug” for their petitions for the Señor.

“And when we got to the hospital the following day, the doctor executed some pre-op tests, and found out that the hole in her heart had closed. Our Little Princess was HEALED!” exclaimed Lim.

It was indeed a miracle by the Child Jesus.

After six years, Guillian has grown up to become a very healthy and happy baby girl.

“Now, our sweet little Guillian is healthy, beautiful and our family’s bundle of joy..” she added.

The family devotes in offering their lives to serving the Child Jesus in ways they know they can to show their gratitude for the miracle that changed their lives forever.

The Lims also makes it a point to visit the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño once a year to visit and give thanks to the Señor.

But this year, the pandemic made it impossible for them to come to Cebu for the Fiesta Señor.

/bmjo