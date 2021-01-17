New surge in Cebu City: 318 new cases in 1 week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City continues to report more new cases than recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) entering the third week of January.

From January 10 to January 16, a total of 318 new cases of the infection were logged in the city, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and compiled by CDN Digital show.

As a result, the number of active COVID-19 cases here has risen to 570 as of January 16, higher compared to the 87 made in mid-December last 2020.

Within the same period, only 70 recoveries related to COVID-19 while six additional mortalities were reported.

Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Central Visayas, has already documented a total of 11,389 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, 10,120 have already recovered while 699 have passed away.

Since January 1, based on the same report from DOH-7, Cebu City has been logging double-digit in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 573 new cases were recorded in the city since the start of 2021.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), reiterated their assurance to the public that the government and healthcare industry has already anticipated this surge.

“We’re experiencing the fruit of all those movements and unregulated gatherings (last December),” said Garganera.

“(But) with this surge, we are in a better position to address this compared to where we are last seven to six months ago. We have the logistics, infrastructure, and experience to control this,” said Garganera.

In the meantime, the EOC czar also told the public to brace for more stringent health protocols, saying that the increase in COVID-19 cases has to stop soon.

“We in the Cebu City EOC with the police and all clustered groups, while we can contain this, we can’t allow this go on. So we have to be uncompromising in the enforcements of all these health protocols,” he added.

/bmjo

RELATED STORY: Cebu City logs 255 new cases during first 9 days of 2021