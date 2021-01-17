IN PHOTOS: Osmeña Boulevard near empty on Sinulog Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — People coming from all walks of life used to converge along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City that has been the venue of the Sinulog grand parade and other related activities for at least three decades now.

But the area was very quiet while most of the establishments here were closed this Sunday, January 17.

Nearby roads were also near empty as most of the Cebuanos opted to stay home in compliance with the mandate of the city government.

“Karon wala gyoy tawo. Mga trabante ra pud nga nangduty og dominggo. Walay pyesta gyod,” said Nanay Nenita, a carenderia owner.

(Today, we barely have any customers. We only have workers visiting our store this Sunday. There is no fiesta spirit at all.)

Nanay Nenita, 54, said this is the first time in years that her carenderia is not overflowing with customers on Sinulog Sunday. In the past years, taking a break was impossible because of the need to feed the people who would crowd her food store.

She would also prepare more menus and place additional tables outside her store to accommodate her customers.

READ: Physical activities of Sinulog 2021 cancelled

Officials of the Cebu City government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. decided to cancel this year’s festival because of rising cases of the coronavirus disease here.

This is the first time in 40 years that Cebuanos will not get to see contingents, puppets, and colorful floats occupy the six kilometer route of the Sinulog grand parade that includes P. Del Rosario Street, the New Imus Road, Mango Avenue and Osmeña Boulevard.

Establishments in the area would also put up decorations and sound systems to add to the celebration’s festive mood while thousands of spectators crowd the parade route allowing vendors like Nanay Nenita to earn.

Despite the pandemic, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) continued with its tradition of setting up a mini altar with the image of the Señor Sto. Niño outside of the camp’s gate located along Osmeña Boulevard in reverence to this year’s celebration.

Huge tarpaulins showcasing the different tourism destinations in Cebu are also on display along the national highway especially near the area of the Cebu Capitol.

Other establishments here also displayed banners and red and yellow flaglets.

Vendors in the area like Nanay Nenita could only reminisce of the fun days of the Sinulog and pray to the Holy Child for a better celebration next year. / dcb