DA-7 heightens measures vs ASF as disease reaches Region 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stakeholders in Central Visayas involved in producing and manufacturing pork products are advised to brace for stricter measures to protect the region from possible entry of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Department of Agriculture here (DA-7) made this call, in a press statement dated January 16, 2021, after the neighboring region, Eastern Visayas, documented a confirmed case of the deadly disease that affects hogs.

“(We are calling) for public vigilance (as) more stringent border measures shall be implemented at all ports in Region 7 following the official declaration of African Swine Fever in Region 8 — the first case of ASF in the Visayas,” said DA-7 Director and Lawyer Salvador Diputado.

Central Visayas remained free from any documented cases of ASF, the DA-7 official said.

Diputado said their department conducted an emergency virtual meeting on January 13 with the Animal Disease Surveillance Advisory Committee following the development in Eastern Visayas.

During the meeting, officials agreed to deploy workers from local government units (LGUs) and the Regional Veterinary Quarantine Services in Central Visayas (RVQS-7) to reinforce monitoring at ports.

“(They) are directed to strictly check all documents accompanying transported swine (including pork) and ensure that all livestock transport vehicles are properly disinfected (disinfection certificates must be present at all ports),” Diputado said.

The DA-7 is also planning to conduct random blood sample collections on slaughterhouses ‘for negative surveillance’, and that they urged hog farmers to report to authorities any unexplained deaths among pigs.

In the meantime, the agency reiterated their reminders for the public to avoid feeding pigs with swill, avoid the purchase of processed pork products from ASF-hit areas, biosecurity measures must be in place in swine farms, and regular disinfection in transport vehicles.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant in maintaining Central Visayas ASF-free,” added Diputado.

Central Visayas, particularly Cebu, is one of the top producers of pork products and by-products in the country. /dbs