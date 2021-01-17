Parents reminded: Do not bring children to basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parents who are devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño are reminded that they are not allowed to bring their children to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño this Fiesta Señor Day.

Councilor Philip Zafra, City Council’s chairperson for the committee of public order, said that since 10 a.m., hundreds of devotees have lined up to venerate the Sto. Niño albeit a limited amount of time.

Zafra said the people had been compliant with the social distancing protocols and had been lined up properly before getting inside the basilica.

However, the police had to turn away parents that brought their children because minors below 15 years old were still not allowed to go out of their homes during the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Zafra said they could not allow entry to minors in the basilica as this could be risky to the health of the minors because they could be vulnerable to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Hangyo lang namo sa mga ginikinan nga dili magdala og bata kay dili gyod sila makasulod,” said Zafra.

(We appeal to the parents not to bring their children with them to the basilica because they would not be allowed inside.)

The police are constantly monitoring the basilica to ensure the orderly lining up of the public when they enter the church.

The public must also leave the basilica vicinity after they are done through the designated exits so that there will be no crowding within the vicinity of the basilica.

Zafra has also expressed his gratitude to the public for being compliant to the protocols. /dbs

