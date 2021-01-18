NBA postpones virus-hit Sixers at Thunder game
NEW YORK – Sunday’s scheduled NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed by the league hours before tip-off due to COVID-19 safety protocol issues.
The visiting Sixers did not have the minimum eight players available for the game due to ongoing COVID-19 contract tracing within the club.
Cameroonian star center Joel Embiid of the 76ers had been ruled out for the contest due to a sore right knee that sidelined him from Philadelphia’s 106-104 loss at Memphis.
The Sixers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference at 9-5 while the Thunder are among four 6-6 clubs sharing eighth in the Western Conference.
The 76ers-Thunder game was the second of the day to be postponed after a Cleveland at Washington contest had been delayed due to six COVID-19 positives on the Wizards’ roster.
It marks the seventh day in the past eight in which the NBA has had at least one game postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols in a season that began four weeks ago and features teams playing in home arenas.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.