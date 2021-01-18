Despite rise in new cases, no lockdown in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Local officials here assured the public that no lockdown will be reimposed amid the increasing number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Monday, January 18, 2021, debunked reports that the city will be placed under the strictest form of community quarantine due to the rise of COVID-19 infections.

“There is no lockdown,” said EOC head and Councilor Joel Garganera in a press conference on Monday.

Cebu City has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine, since September in 2020.

Also present in the press conference was Retired Major General Mel Feliciano, the deputy chief implementer of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) in the Visayas, who said that the surge in new COVID-19 cases experienced in Cebu City remained at manageable level at this point.

“The EOC will not allow it (stricter community quarantine status) it to happen. All measures are being undertaken to keep it down and under manageable levels,” said Feliciano.

Since January 1, 2021, Cebu City has been recording double-digits in the number of new COVID-19 cases, and more new infections than recoveries.

As a result, the city’s active cases has jumped back to 613 on January 17, 2021.

Unregulated gatherings and parties last December 2020 were pointed out by health experts as the major driver in the increase.

The EOC has constantly assured the public that the local government and the healthcare industry have prepared and anticipated the surge.

Cebu City’s MGCQ status is expected to last until January 31, 2021.

