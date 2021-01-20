Police to consider politics, business angle in Carcar City shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar police will be considering politics and business as possible motives in the shooting incident of Carcar City Association of Barangay Councils president Anthony John Apura last January 18, 2021.

Apura, the current barangay captain of Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City, is the son of Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura. He survived a shooting attack that happened at around 3 p.m. on January 18.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario of the Carcar City Police Station said that Apura, also known as “Kap Antoy,” did not receive death threats prior to the shooting.

“Dahil politician siya, titingnan natin ang anggulo ng politika. Negosyante siya, so titingnan rin natin yung business na anggulo. Lahat titingnan natin,” said Rosario.

(Because he is a politician, we will look at the politics angle. He is a businessman, so we will also check on the business angle. We will consider all angles.)

Rosario told CDN Digital via phone interview said that they were not able to see the CCTV footage yet from the parking area inside the restaurant where Apura was attacked. As of now, they are reviewing the footage from CCTVs along the road to try to find out what vehicle was used by the perpetrators.

Witnesses disclosed different information regarding the car used. To clarify this, witnesses will be invited to review CCTV footage.

As per the initial interview of the witnesses, the suspect(s) did not go outside to pull the trigger. Rather, the suspect(s) fired from inside the vehicle they boarded.

Right after the shooting, the perpetrators left the area and allegedly headed north. As of this posting, police are still working to determine the suspects in the crime.

/bmjo