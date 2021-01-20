Affected residents complain they were not informed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) has demolished 22 structures in sitios Mahayag and Mahusay along the Mahiga Creek in Barangay Subangdaku here on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The HUDO has cleared 15 illegal structures constructed in sitio Mahayag and 7 shanties in sitio Mahusay.

Residents affected by the demolition complained that they were not informed about it and that they were not able to prepare and pack up their things.

Menelfa Soniega, president of the Sitio Mahayag Alliance for Socialize Housing (SMASH) said the city did not even consider the COVID-19 pandemic that’s going on.

Soniega added her sister has just recently given birth.

“Na surpresa gyud kaayo mi, wa mi kalibutan nganong magconduct sila’g clearing karun’g adlawa, pandemic pa naman intawn naguol ko asa na ang module sa ako’ng anak scholar pa intawn, mao nay amo’ng gikagul-an ang mga bata diri, ako’ng igsuon bag-o pa nanganak,” said Soniega.

This accusation was promptly contradicted by Cesar Ylanan, HUDO demolition team head who said that the informal settlers were duly informed of the demolition.

“Permi na ing-ana mangyud na ila’ng alegasyun kaniadto pa na, ing-ana gyud na ila’ng alegasyun common na nato’ng paminawon siya pero gitagaan gyud na og pagtakad, giadto sila og meeting aron magsabot, aron mahimutang sila tungod naa nay project diri para sa kaayuhan sa tanan,” said Ylanan.

Ylanan said they had been clearing the area from illegal structures since 2014 but the informal settlers would immediately return there.

He added that the city would build a boardwalk and a police substation in the area and the project cannot start if the informal settlers are still around.

Mayor Jonas Cortes hopes the informal settlers would understand.

“Taud-taud na gyud na nga clearing activity. That is an ongoing project supposedly wala na gyud unta na diha, ang ako lang ang pagsabot ba dili man nga ato sila’ng gilisod-lisod in fact kaniadto ato nang gi offeran ug financial ug relocation, hopefully makasabot sila kay grabe na ang pagbaha,” said Cortes

The informal settlers are temporarily relocated at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC). /rcg