Age restriction relaxed in MGCQ areas: From 15-65 to 10-65

(In MGCQ, what was approved? Children aged 10 up to senior citizens aged 65 are now allowed to go outside of their homes.)

Under the previous policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, only individuals aged 15 to 65 years old are allowed outside.

“Yung mga lokal na pamahalan sa lugar na GCQ, hinihikayat po sana payagan lumabas ang 10 to 65 pero desisyon pa rin yan ng lokal na pamahalaan,” Roque added.

(Local governments under GCQ are encouraged to allow persons aged 10 to 65 to go out of their homes but it will still depend on their discretion.)

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier proposed easing age restrictions and allow more children and families to shop and spend while still observing health and safety protocols.

READ: Further opening of economy pushed

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez supported the proposal, which he said will help boost economic recovery.

gsg