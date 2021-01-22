Age restriction relaxed in MGCQ areas: From 15-65 to 10-65
MANILA, Philippines — The government has eased age restrictions in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) as it allowed persons aged 10 to 65 years old to step out of their homes by February 1, 2021, Malacañang announced Friday.
“Sa MGCQ, ano po ‘yun inapruban? Pupuwede na pong lumabas ang mga bata na may edad 10 gulang hanggang senior citizens na 65 years,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced over PTV.
(In MGCQ, what was approved? Children aged 10 up to senior citizens aged 65 are now allowed to go outside of their homes.)
Under the previous policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, only individuals aged 15 to 65 years old are allowed outside.
“Yung mga lokal na pamahalan sa lugar na GCQ, hinihikayat po sana payagan lumabas ang 10 to 65 pero desisyon pa rin yan ng lokal na pamahalaan,” Roque added.
(Local governments under GCQ are encouraged to allow persons aged 10 to 65 to go out of their homes but it will still depend on their discretion.)
Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier proposed easing age restrictions and allow more children and families to shop and spend while still observing health and safety protocols.
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez supported the proposal, which he said will help boost economic recovery.
