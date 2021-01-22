First UK Covid-19 variant patient tests negative in latest swab — QC gov’t

MANILA, Philippines — The first case of B.1.1.7. SARS-CoV-2 variant (Covid-19 UK variant) in the country who is a Quezon City resident, has tested negative in his latest swab test but will still remain at the quarantine center, the Quezon City government said Friday.

“The Quezon City government announces that the resident who tested positive for the UK Covid-19 variant has tested negative based on his latest swab test,” the city government wrote in a statement.

“The doctors at the quarantine facility where he is staying will make a final assessment before he is allowed to reunite with his family and reintegrate with the community,” it added.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Dr. Rolly Cruz, chief of Q.C. Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, said the patient tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19. He did not mention if the patient will be retested for the presence of the new UK variant.

The patient will “remain under monitoring for at least two weeks,” said the city government.

The statement did not mention if the resident has already recovered from the respiratory disease.

Health authorities detected the patient infected with the new coronavirus variant on Jan. 13. The patient is a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 7.

The latest data from the Department of Health showed that 13 people, who were close contacts of the first UK variant patient, also tested positive for Covid-19.

