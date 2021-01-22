Mandaue mayor eyes mid-rise socialized housing project for Tipolo fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A plan to build four mid-rise socialized housing buildings in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City is in the works.

The proposed socialized housing project is for victims, who lost their homes to a 2019 fire in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo, here.

With this, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes met on Thursday, January 21, 2021, city officials and an architect to get feedback about the proposed mid-rise socialized housing project.

Cortes discussed the project with Pet Juanico, the city’s Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) chief; Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, city administrator; and Architect Marlo Ocleasa.

“The housing project is envisioned by Mayor Jonas Cortes to be a resilient socialized housing community to cater to 530 families, which will provide safe and decent housing to the beneficiaries,” said the Mandaue Public Information Office in a January 21 Facebook post.

At least 500 families were displaced by the fire that hit Sitio Maharlika in 2019.

According to the Mandaue PIO, the proposed socialized housing project will cover a lot area of 8,230 square meters with four mid-rise buildings and with provisions for parking, open areas, as well as community facilities.