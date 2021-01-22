‘Smooth and peaceful’ Hubo Mass drew 1.2k devotees

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There were fewer devotees who flocked to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Friday, January 22, to celebrate the last day of the 456th Fiesta Señor celebration.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters in a press interview that the Hubo Mass of the Fiesta Señor this year was peaceful and smooth.

“The Hubo Mass, and the entire Fiesta Señor celebration for that matter, was generally peaceful. Police encountered no major untoward incidents and problems,” said Parilla in Cebuano.

The police official also confirmed that the number of individuals who visited the Basilica for the Hubo Mass was fewer compared to those recorded during the days when physical Novena Masses were held.

Parilla said they estimated around 1,200 churchgoers who attended Friday’s Hubo, which marks the end of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

READ MORE: Online Masses show stronger faith to Señor Sto. Niño

“Before, we registered around 3,000 attendees but today (Friday), there were around 1,200 inside and within the immediate vicinity of the open Pilgrim Center,” he added.

Since January 18, the city government has allowed Augustinian friars from the Basilica to resume holding physical Masses after they were cancelled on January 12 due to mounting health concerns.

The Fiesta Señor this year began last January 8 wherein around 300 cops were deployed to the Basilica and its surroundings to monitor and enforce laws and health protocols.

But when the conduct of face-to-face Novena Masses for the week-long celebration was halted, their number was reduced to over half or around 130.

Parilla said these cops are expected to return to their original assignment and stations starting tomorrow, Saturday (January 23). /rcg

RELATED STORY: Due to increasing crowd, Basilica cancels public Novena Masses