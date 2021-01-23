31 active cases in Mandaue City on Jan. 22

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City logged 31 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, January 22.

With the addition, the city now has a total of 186 active cases, of which 164 were added during the first 22 days of 2021, data from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) show.

The city closed the year 2020 with only 22 active cases; 2, 361 recoveries; and 172 deaths, the PIO’s December 31 data show.

But its active cases increased to a total of 186 as of Friday. The city also logged a total of 2, 386 recoveries while its death count was at 172 during the same period.

The new cases logged on Friday was the biggest so far for the city this year.

While Mandaue’s active cases increased by 164 its recoveries in the last 22 days only totalled to 25.

New Cases

Mandaue’s new cases are aged between 12 to 76-years-old and are spread in 15 of the city’s 27 barangays.

READ: Mandaue needs EOC’s say on new age restriction before adopting IATF policy

A total of seven of these cases area in Barangay Banilad, five are in Subangdaku while four other new cases are in Barangay Umapad.

The other cases are in Cubacub, Pagsabungan, and Cambaro with two each and in Barangays Canduman, Jagobiao, Labogon, Tabok, Tawason, Alang-alang, Ibabao, Casuntingan, and Maguikay with one each.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s advisory reads.