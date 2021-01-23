Dole: Employers should pay for their househelp’s treatment

MANILA, Philippines — A Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) official has asked employers to pay for the medical expenses of their domestic workers who would contract the new coronavirus especially if they were not enrolled for government social benefits.

Director Karina Perida Trayvilla of the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns said while getting sick could be a ground for terminating a household worker, employers should not neglect those infected with the virus and should pay for their hospital treatment.

“The employer should shoulder this, especially employers who did not enroll their household workers in the [Social Security System] and [Philippine Health Insurance Corp.],” Trayvilla said.