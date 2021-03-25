Seahorse Houseboats and and Yachts Cebu Reopens to Serve Cebuanos and Tourists

Since the pandemic started, travel restriction policies were implemented to curb the spread of the virus. This limits most of us from going to places we want to go. But as vaccines are on the work and some areas are opening their doors to tourists, whether local or not, it is an opportunity to get on that much-needed break.

If a long ride is not your cup of tea, you can still experience a memorable summer escapade within the heart of Metro Cebu.

Located in Lapu-Lapu City, you can book a schedule with Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts Cebu for a sunset cruise or to avail of their island-hopping services.

They operate daily and the services are open to all joiners. The yacht is perfect for parties, weddings, birthdays, reunions, proposals, and so much more. They also cater yacht chartering for exclusive events if you want a more intimate get-together.

Both the island hopping and sunset cruise services will last for a maximum of four hours. The island hopping services are scheduled every day including an experience in the blissful Olango Island.

Meanwhile, if you want to chill and relax as the sun is setting from the Mactan Channel, the sunset cruise should be on top of your list. All this and a live acoustic band playing.

But wait there’s more! Get these services with a 70% discount as a reopening promo for only P1,111 per person and P2,000 for two. It includes a buffet meal and unlimited drinks.

Ages 60 years old below are also very welcome to enjoy the services.

To maintain safety precautions, clients are encouraged to book online through their Facebook page at Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts Cebu or via phone at 0917 155 6586/0905 283 1009/0942 188 4299. You can also visit their office located at A108G 8 Newtown Boulevard, The Mactan Newtown, Lapu-Lapu City,

The Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts Cebu are founded by its CEO, Ms. Virginia Catigan. She started her boat rental business in 2012 by offering it to her friends. In January 2016, she expanded some services to cater to more customers.