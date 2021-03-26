Pagasa: Expect warm Friday with scattered rain showers

MANILA, Philippines — Warm weather is expected in many parts of Luzon on Friday, March 26, 2021, with the temperature possibly reaching a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, however, are possible in the afternoon.

The state weather bureau said the northeasterly surface wind flow will affect extreme northern Luzon while the easterlies will prevail over the rest of the country, signifying the approaching dry season.

Pagasa reported that the temperature in Tuguegarao City is likewise expected to rise to 33 degrees Celsius and slightly lower at 32 degrees Celsius in Laoag City, Lagazpi City and Puerto Princesa City.

The mercury is forecast to rise to 34 degrees Celsius in Davao and Zamboanga.