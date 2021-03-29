A world-class native bag painter in our midst

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you fond of hand-painted native bags like the ones similarly produced by actress Heart Evangelista?

Look no farther as Lesley Anne Pino can easily give the Kapuso actress a run for her money.

Pino is the diminutive artist behind the collection of hand-painted bags that were showcased in an exhibit of Cebu’s products at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu last March 19 to 21, 2021.

Pino, who is now based in Cebu City, said she was invited to exhibit her hand-painted totes by Bogo City’s tourism officer.

No less than Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia became an instant fan of Lesley’s impressive works. During the exhibit, Lesley gifted Garcia with a luxurious-looking, Dior-inspired, customized bag.

Lesley said she has hand-painted over three dozens of bags in a span of two months.

Pino procures her bags made of handwoven pandan leaves from her supplier in Negros Occidental. She customizes the design according to her clients’ likings.

Today, she remains consistent with producing beautiful and sturdy bags while juggling her full-time job, with being a wife and a mom.

With mounting orders, Lesley is fully booked for the next couple of months.

But don’t despair, you can still reach her through her Facebook page Casa De Pinta or contact her at 0961-919-7368.

/bmjo