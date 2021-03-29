Labella apologizes for heavy traffic caused by unveiling of new traffic light system

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on March 29, 2021 apologized to those who were affected by the heavy traffic caused by the unveiling of a brand new traffic light system in the middle of a national road.

“I apologize for the inconvenience caused by the traffic as the city government and CCTO (Cebu City Transportation Office) conducted a blessing and launching of the new traffic light system,” said Labella in Cebuano.

The mayor was referring to the ceremonial event last March 26, 2021 held along P. Del Rosario Street.

Read: New traffic lights launched in Cebu City

Several roads linking P. Del Rosario Street were closed to pave way for the activity. This resulted to heavy traffic in nearby areas, much to the dismay and frustration of motorists and commuters.

But Labella asked understanding from the public on their decision to hold an event, saying that the city needs to upgrade its traffic light system.

“Our traffic lights have not been upgraded for 33 years. This is why we decided to hold an event, just an hour, to bless these modern and upgraded traffic lights. We know it caused inconvenience to our motorists and this is also why we want to extend our apologies,” he added.

/bmjo