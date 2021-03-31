Man in Barili arrested for hacking mother and son

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man in Barili town in southwestern Cebu was arrested for allegedly hacking a mother and her son on Wednesday morning, March 31.

Reports from the Barili Police Station identified the suspect as Edgardo Apawan Panugaling, a farmer from Brgy. Tubod, Barili.

Based on their initial reports, Panugaling, 65, reportedly barged into the house of Lucenda Ybañez Melendez, a neighbor around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police believed personal grudges stemming from a land dispute between Panugaling and the Melendezes was the former’s motive against the latter.

The 69-year-old Lucenda told investigators Panugaling was carrying a bolo and charged towards her direction, prompting her to flee the house.

However, the suspect caught up with the victim in a nearby waiting shed wherein he allegedly attacked her, hitting her head and her upper right arm.

Lucenda’s son, identified as Marlon Ybañez Melendez, rushed to save his mother with a bamboo fletch as a defense but Panugaling struck back with his bolo that tore Marlon’s bamboo, police reports stated.

Marlon sustained minor injuries to his palm. He and his mother were rushed to Barili District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police in Barili said Panugaling, who is now under their custody, might face complaints for violating the Anti-Torture Act.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg