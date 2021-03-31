3K BHWs, private health workers in Cebu City vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More barangay and private health workers in Cebu City have been vaccinated five days after the vaccine roll-out.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) reported that a total of 3,620 barangay health workers (BHWs), personnel of the CHD, and medical front liners from private clinics have completed their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, AstraZeneca.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD and head of the Vaccine Operations Center (VOC) said that the vaccine roll-out has been so far successful.

Slight problems arose with some of the vaccinees experiencing increased blood pressure before the shot, causing their vaccination to be deferred to another date.

As of now, almost 5,000 health workers have registered for the vaccine program. Additional doses have been provided by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to accommodate the additional registered vaccines.

They will continue the roll-out after the Holy Week on Monday, April 5, 2021.

After the health workers, the city government will immediately move on to the next priority groups, which will be the senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

Ibones urged all health workers to be vaccinated and serve as examples for the public.

“I hope mausab ang huna-huna sa atong mga kaigsuonang mga health workers. Dili lang health workers kung dili sa kinatibuk-an nga populasyon nato sa Cebu City nga qualified nga magpabakuna.”

“This is the time para makuha nato ang atong herd immunity. Hinaot ko nga magpabukana unta mo kay after sa atoang healthcare workers magsugod nasad ta sa atong mga senior citizens. Naghinaot ko magpa-vaccine mo para ma protektaran mo kay dili lalim kung ma infect mo sa virus,” said Ibones. /rcg