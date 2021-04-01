Meat-free food for the Holy Week

Filipino Catholics observe the discipline of fasting and abstinence as a form of penance during Lent.

Giving up meat is commonly observed on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and on all Fridays during the 40-day Lent.

Eating meat is forbidden but eggs, milk products, and condiments made from meat are allowed.

For Cebuanos, “binignit” is a popular dish during Holy Week. It is a perfect stew during this season but here are other meat-free food that you can put on the table during Lent and Holy Week.

Here are some of them:

Vegan Carbonara

Carbonara originally is made of eggs, cheese and bacon. It is the least vegan food so it is fun playing with the ingredients. So instead of bacon, you can replace it with sun-dried tomatoes or mushroom. Blending it with a sauce using plant-based milk and pasta will make it creamy in a vegan way.

Vegan Pizza

If you crave pizza but meat is not allowed during this season, you may also alternate the ingredients with vegetables to make a simple vegan pizza. Adding broccoli, tomatoes, creamy cashew sauce, or any veggie that you think of will suffice.

Fresh Lumpia

Veganizing fresh lumpia or fresh spring rolls is also a perfect dish for lent. Classic fresh lumpia is made of pork, however, you can make a vegan version during this holy week.

Utan Bisaya

Utan bisaya is one of the most common and favorite vegetable recipe for Cebuanos. It is served almost in every meal. It is a dish with a variety of vegetables that is boiled in water and sometimes added with fish. Aside from being a perfect dish during Lent, it is also packed with nutrients that can boost your health!

Tortang Talong

Tortang talong or eggplant omelet is a grilled eggplant wrapped with beaten egg and then fried.

It is a quick and easy-to-make dish that you can dip with banana ketchup for a twisted flavor.

Kangkong in Oyster Sauce

Kangkong in oyster sauce is one of the simple vegetable dish that you can make in less than 20 minutes. It is also considered a side dish and also perfect to match with rice.

Vegetable Salad

Vegetable salad is also a perfect dish during this season. It is an easy lent recipe that will keep you healthy and satisfied until Easter Sunday.

