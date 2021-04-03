Creative ways to eat leftover Easter eggs

Easter is just a day away and many families around the globe have their own traditions to practice as part of their observance of the Resurrection of Christ. One of the most known Easter traditions that is still being practiced today is the Easter Egg hunt.

While the Bible hasn’t mentioned anything about eggs and bunnies on Easter, some Christians though see Easter eggs as representing Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection.

So, if your family is planning to stage a fun and spirited egg hunt at home, expect that you will be left with a lot of leftover hard-boiled eggs that you will need to use before they go bad.

Eating them plain can be boring to the palate so, in order not to waste anything edible, the best option is to get creative and transform the leftover Easter eggs into a flavorful dish.

Pair it with Pesto

A lot of people love pesto because it goes so perfectly with pasta. Surprisingly, adding eggs to the dish would make it more sensational and will give your dish a savory spin.

If you’re not in a mood for pasta, you can also slather some mayonnaise and pesto to your bread and add your hard-boiled egg slices to make a delicious pesto and egg sandwich.

Try it on a pizza

Pepperonis, mushrooms, onions, and pineapples are the usual pizza toppings offered on a fast-food menu. But, if you’re making your own pizza at home, the possibilities for the toppings are endless and you can personalize it as much or as little as you’d like. So for your next pizza creation, try topping it with eggs for a change. It will give you a mild and harmonious taste to your pizza.

Add protein to your soup

To put a little more oomph to your soup, adding eggs is the right way to go. It’s the go-to solution to add a touch of texture and flavor to the broth of your soup. It is simple, easy, and all the more inexpensive if you will use your leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs.

Use them in your salad

A hard-boiled egg is a versatile addition to any kind of salad. Not to mention that it is also very easy to make. All you have to do is to mix your sliced hard-boiled eggs with veggies, mayonnaise, and seasoning and you’re done! Salad is also one of the most versatile dishes out there so it can be easily adapted to your palate and food craving.

/dbs

