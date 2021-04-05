Belano, Ty rule Cepca Easter Sunday online blitz tourney 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Former national age-group chess tournament champion Kristina Belano and veteran wood pusher Jimmy Ty Jr. topped their respective categories in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Easter Sunday Online Blitz Tournament last April 4, 2021.

The 13-year old varsity chess player of the University of San Jose-Recoletos scored a total of 29 points to emerge on the top spot of the Prexy Jerry Arena. Meanwhile, Ty Jr., 35, a former varsity wood pusher of the Eastern Visayas State University in Tacloban City, finished his campaign with 10 points to rule the All Cepcans-Ladies division.

Belano played 15 games with a winning rate of 60 percent, while Reynaldo Flores came in close at second with 28 points after completing 14 games. Jinky Catulay also scored 28 but fell into the third spot after losing to Flores in a tie-breaker match. The fourth to fifth placers in the Prexy Jerry Arena were Engineer Eladio Lim III with 24 points and Dr. Leo Lofranco with 19 points.

On the other hand, Ty Jr. upsets National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. in a tie-breaker match to top the All-Cepcans and ladies division after they both scored 10. NM Enriquez Jr. eventually settled for second while Rosendo Yamyamin placed third with 9.

Antonio Cabibil and Ruel Nutal placed fourth and fifth, respectively. They both scored eight points and also settled their final ranking via a tie-breaker match.

The tournament was sponsored by no other than Cepca President Engineer Jerry Maratas and Engineer Achilles Olis.

/dbs

