Aftermath of Holy Week: EOC expects rise in COVID-19 cases starting Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is expecting a rise in the number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases here due to the movement of the public from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

If the movement during those days has contributed to the spread of the virus, as the EOC expects, the increase of active cases will be felt starting Friday, April 9, 2021.

“Tomorrow will be the fifth day from the long Holy Week holidays, we’re expecting cases to rise because of the movements last week,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

“We’ve been experiencing 2 digits the last 6 days. Well, the last 2 days, we’ve tested more than a thousand but our positivity rate is averaging 6 percent. Given we only tested [a few individuals] during the holidays,” he added.

Prepared everyday

Even if there will be an expected rise in the active cases, Garganera assures the public that the EOC is ready.

The isolation centers have been freed up in the recent days with the decrease of active cases in the city, which is at 1,149 as of April 7, 2021.

This means more beds are ready for those who will be tested positive for the virus.

As usual, contract tracers and extraction teams from the EOC are ready for the expected increase in positive cases.

“We’re prepared everyday, it’s already muscle memory for us and it’s how things are expected here at the EOC,” said Garganera.

The councilor is appealing to the public to be more mindful of their movement with this expected rise of cases, and be more compliant to the health protocols.

Read: Cebu City EOC sees better days

/bmjo