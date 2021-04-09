Talisay Aquastars shrink Tubigon Mariners in VisMin Super Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars got off to a roaring start in the Visayas leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup by manhandling the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 105-66, in the opening game of the 7-team tournament held in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu on Friday, April 9.

No less than veteran Cebuano cager Patrick Cabahug led the lopsided victory for the Aquastars with 22 points and two rebounds on 9 of 16 shooting.

The Aquastars displayed their defensive prowess early in the game and forced the Mariners to many turnovers most of which they converted into points.

The Aquastars padded their lead to 32 points, 70-38, after the third period and to 40 points, 104-64, in the final four minutes of the fourth period.

Jan Jamon nailed three 3-pointers and contributed 14 markers to serve as the Aquastars’ second-leading scorer.

Pari Llagas led the Mariners with 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

BOX SCORES:

Talisay City Aquastars (104)- Patrick Cabahug 22, Jan Jamon 14, Egie Boy Mojia 11, Jaymar Gimpayan 10, Jaymo Eguilos 9, Kevin Ray Villafranca 8, Val Acuña 7, Paulo Hubalde 4, Lord Howler Casajeros 4, Darell Shane Menina 4, Reeve Ugsang 4, Joshua Dela Cerna 3, Mel Francis Mabigat 2, Allan Dominic Santos 2.

Tubigon Bohol Mariners (66)- Pari Llagas 19, Joseph Marquez 13, Jumike Casera 9, Abubakar Dadjijul 7, Mario Leonida Jr. 6, Mac Montilla 5, Jerry Musngi 5, Jonathan Ibarra 2. /rcg