Mandaue traffic personnel reminded to be patient and courteous

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) were reminded not to engage traffic violators in heated arguments and to exercise utmost courtesy in the discharge of their duties at all times.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said their personnel have been undergoing courtesy and Proper Apprehension on Traffic Violators since last week.

Jumao-as said it was implemented because some of the new personnel have never been able to properly handle the traffic violators and the old ones are getting affected by the angry or hard-headed traffic violators that they would end up arguing with each other.

He said it was just a refresher seminar because every personnel has to undergo the training before they can start to work.

Jumao-as said that it is his wish that under his administration, TEAM personnel will have standard courtesy and proper apprehension.

“First mangayo gyud og katahuran, good morning, Sir, good afternoon, Sir after that i-state ang violation. After stating sa violation muingon pwede makita ang driver’s license dili muingon akong kuhaon ang driver’s license kay ngano lahi na sila, kung makita, tan-awon ra kung kuhaon kay ang mentalidad sa (drivers) unsa man ka LTO? Kay ang LTO ra man makakuha sa among lisensya, kung dunay makiglalis after sa lisensya ang OR, CR pagpamatuod nga rehistrado ang sakyanan, wala ba na nacarnap and so forth.

“Kung makipaglalis ang violators dili gyud siya (traffic enforcers) angayan nga musumpay niya naa dinha sa citation ticket before aiya mupirma nga kung adunay siyay problema pwede siya mo attest, kung mo attest siya pwede siya mo anhi sa among opisina,” said Jumao-as.

Diosdado Apa, 53, a traffic enforcer in the city for 28 years now, said there were really times when angry and hard-headed traffic violators would ruin their day.

Apa said what he always do was to calm himself and be patient. /rcg