KCS Computer Specialists dim Siquijor Mystics in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City dumped the Siquijor Mystics, 66-46, on Friday, April 9, for an auspicious start in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Gryann Mendoza the 6-foot-1 former Magnolia Hotshots guard led the Computer Specialists with 17 points and two boards. Al Francis Tamsi added 12 markers.

Both teams struggled on both ends of the floor. The Specialists were hampered with missed shots especially in the third period while the Mystics were plagued by turnovers and unforced errors.

The Specialists jumped to a 20-point lead, 29-9, after the first half.

However, the Mystics started to crawl back into contention in the third when they trimmed their deficit to just five, 39-44 after outscoring the Specialists, 21-14.

The Specialists, however, tightened their defense in the fourth and final canto which forced the Mystics to commit yet again a surge of turnovers.

Worse, the Mystics only scored five points in the period against the Specialists’ 22 including five three-point bombs for a commanding 20-point outcome at the final buzzer.

Miguel Castellano led the Mystics with 14 points and Jan Cedric Peñaflor chipped in eight for the losing squad.

BOX SCORES:

KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City (66)- Mendoza 17, Tamsi 12, Rhaffy Octubre 9, Gileant Delator 6, Michole Solera 4, Monic Soliva 4, Bernie Bregondo 3, Phil Mercader 3, Dyll Roncal 3, Shaquille Imperial 3, Jonel Bongacisco 2.

Siquijor Mystics (46)- Castellano 14, Peñaflor 8, Eric Rodriguez 6, Juan Aspiras 5,Gene Belleza 3, Desmore Alcober 3, John Peter Buenafe 3, Jopet Quiro 2, Isagani Gooc 2. /rcg