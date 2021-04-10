Who is Luis Manzano’s lady ‘kalookalike’? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Luis Manzano is unstoppable when it comes to funny posts online.

After tying the knot with Jessie Mendiola last week, he asked people to turn his crying photo into a meme and so netizens did.

But just yesterday, Friday, April 9, 2021, he shared edited photos of him online yet again.

This time, not a meme but a photo transformation.

Ever wondered how this hunky Manzano would look like if he was a girl?

Let these photos shared by Manzano tickle you today.

CDN Digital posted the photos shared by Manzano and asked netizens who Manzano looked like if he was a girl.

Let’s have a look at some of the comments of our ka-Siloys:

Most of the answers lead to actress Dimples Romana and Cassy Legaspi, Carmina and Zoren Legaspi’s daughter.

Among the other answers are Aiko Melendez and Angeline Quinto and one of his closest friends, Nikki Gil.

Whoever Manzano looks like, we all know that he would have made such a fine lady.

