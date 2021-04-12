JCI Week launched; stronger members’ ties eyed

In its commitment to foster stronger ties among its members, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Central Visayas launched JCI Week last April 11, 2021.

The virtual launch kicked off the start of the week-long celebration, which is expected to be filled with training and seminars aimed at fostering stronger ties and imparting knowledge among members and participants.

Although the last JCI Week was held two years ago, according to JCI Regional Vice President Mae Angelyn Te, this year’s JCI Week will celebrate togetherness amid these trying times as they strive for positive change in the community. This year’s theme is “JCI In Action #CVLangSakalam”

“JCI will continue to be at the forefront in creating positive change and we will use this opportunity to exemplify our mission of doing more with others,” said Te.

Highlights for the week-long activities include JCI Cares: Gotheart Medical Mission for Barangay San Nicolas by JCI Zugbuana in partnership with JCI Metro Cebu Uptown, and JCI Cebu Inc.; The HIV Law and Your Workplace talk by the JCI Cebu-Mactan Channel; Talk on Bamboo seedling by JCI Metro Cebu Uptown and more.

JCI also launched its nationwide campaign on environmental sustainability with its “Think Green Project”, an initiative that that encourages its members to reduce their carbon footprint as the world continues to battle climate change. The campaign also features talks on sustainability, introduction to bamboos and its importance in combating climate change, and the benefits of community gardening.

A complete list of their weeklong activities can also be found on their FB Page @jcicentralvisayas.

The launching was participated by members of JCI CEBU INC, Cebu Sinulog, JCI Zugbuana, JCI Boholana Kisses, Cebu-Mactan Channel, JCI MANDAUE, JCI Bohol Sandugo, Bohol Limestone, JCI Chocolate Hills, JCI Cebu Hara, JCI Metro Cebu Uptown, and Womandaue.

The group also turned over more than P24,000 worth of medicine and other medical needs to the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) who will facilitate in donating those medical essentials to Cebu City’s New Normal Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) Complex.’

JCI will still be accepting donations. One can contact any of the JCI pages or through G-Cash or at their designation drop-off locations posted on their Facebook pages.

