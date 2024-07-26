menu
Featured Stories

Picture Paw-fect: Celebrating Dog Photography Day

By: - July 26, 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Today, July 26, 2024, we celebrate Dog Photography Day, the artistry and joy behind capturing our canine companions in all their charming, playful, and heartwarming moments.

Having a dog in your home can bring so much joy, love, and companionship. With their playful ways and loyal presence, dogs really make a house feel like a home.

While bringing happiness, owning a dog also presents challenges, such as aligning their needs with your lifestyle, handling training and behavior problems, and guaranteeing their welfare throughout the journey.

Grab your camera ka-Siloy, and let’s celebrate the art of photographing our beloved four-legged friends.

Picture Paw-fect: Ka-Siloys show off their fur pets

Take a look at these cute photos of our fur babies gathered by CDN Digital on Dog Photography Day, ka-Siloys. Let’s go!

Picture Paw-fect: Celebrating Dog Photography Day

Kangki

Look at this adorable doggo who is sleeping, isn’t it cute?

Picture Paw-fect: Celebrating Dog Photography Day. Choco

Choco

Another cute photo from our ka-Siloy. The doggo’s name is Choco. Hi Choco! You look good in that yellow outfit!

Picture Paw-fect: Celebrating Dog Photography Day. Cooper

Cooper

Take a look at this shot of Cooper; it is so fluffy!

Picture Paw-fect: Celebrating Dog Photography Day. Sandro

Sandro

Wow, even a dog can be photogenic, too, just like Sandro.

Toby

Toby

One of our ka-Siloy also shared his photography moments with our cutie Toby!

The happy sight of wagging tails, the cheerful sound of barks, and the wonderful comfort of having a dog in our lives bring so much joy.

Embracing the ups and downs of pet ownership can lead to a meaningful bond that enriches our well-being and brings immense happiness.

