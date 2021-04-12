Active cases in Cebu City down to 912

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City continues to experience a downtrend in new COVID-19 cases.

As of April 11, the latest bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) show that the city’s active cases has decreased to 912.

The same report stated that Cebu City recorded more recoveries than additional cases of the infection on April 11.

There were 124 additional patients who recovered from COVID-19 while health officials recorded only 21 new confirmed cases that day.

However, DOH-7 logged one new COVID-related death, bringing the toll to a total of 823.

It can be recalled that during the first quarter of 2021, Cebu City’s active cases shot back to over 2,000 as the city experienced a slight spike.

Fortunately, officials said, the increase then did not adversely effect the hospitals’ capacity to address cases of the infection.

A total of 22,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Cebu City, which remained under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine, until April 30./ dcb

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City EOC sees better days

Garganera: No need for granular lockdowns in Cebu City

Vaccination simulations for BHWs and health workers begin in Cebu City