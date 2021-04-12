GBP subsidiary collaborates with GTFI for school building donation in Cebu

Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC), a subsidiary of Global Business Power Corporation (GBP), partnered with GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI) for the donation of a two-classroom building at North City Central School (NCCS) in Toledo City, Cebu for the benefit of grade 1 students.

Present during the inauguration of the school building were representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd) Toledo City Division, local government officials of Toledo led by Hon. Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, faculty of North City Central School, and executives of CEDC. GT Foundation, represented by Executive Director Aniceto “Chito” Sobrepeña, also joined the event via teleconference. “We are happy to be here today to witness the fruits of our efforts despite the adversities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m sure that our late group chairman, Dr. George. S.K. Ty, is looking down on us today with a smile knowing that through us and this project, his mission and legacy lives on,” said Sobrepeña.

Each classroom can accommodate up to 40 students and comes furnished with desks, chairs, teacher’s tables, and shelves to readily welcome pupils once face-to-face classes resume. For convenience, separate comfort rooms for boys and girls were also installed within the building.

I’m sure that our late group chairman, Dr. George. S.K. Ty, is looking down on us today with a smile knowing that through us and this project, his mission and legacy lives on. ANICETO “CHITO” SOBREPEÑA GT Foundation Executive Director

“Today marks an important milestone as CEDC and GTFI’s collaboration come into fruition. We are elated to be part of this project to help improve the learning conditions of the youth – the hope of our nation,” said FVP Leah G. Diaz – Cebu Operations.

Meanwhile, Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales expressed her gratitude for this joint CSR partnership benefitting the students and teachers of North City Central School. “On behalf of the City of Toledo, I would like to thank CEDC and GTFI for this great new addition to our public elementary school. Although we will not be able to entirely utilize this yet because of COVID-19, these classrooms will serve its purpose once we welcome back our students. We are excited for them to enjoy learning even more with these new facilities.”

DepEd Toledo City Division also conveyed their appreciation as they accepted the turnover of the new building at NCCS. “We accept these well-equipped classrooms with profound admiration to GTFI and CEDC and with our sincere promise to value these donations with utmost care,” said Dr. Michaelangelo R. Sauro, Asst. Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd Toledo.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the classrooms are currently being used by the assigned teachers as a work station to prepare modules and other materials for the students learning from home.

Read more: GBP assists local government units of Cebu and Panay in pandemic response

GTFI is the family foundation of the late Metrobank Group Chairman, Dr. George Ty. CEDC, on the other hand, is a subsidiary of GBP – a leading independent power producer with a total gross capacity of 1,091 MW in the Visayas, with presence in Mindanao and Mindoro Islands.

ADVERTORIAL