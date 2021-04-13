P28M lost in Mandaue City warehouse fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fire that burned a warehouse located at Zone 1, J. Mayol Street in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City was traced to have started at its business office.

But Mandaue City fire investigators are yet to determine what may have caused the flame that immediately spread to its production area.

Damage caused by the three-hour fire was pegged at P28 million.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Riel Denura, radio operator of the Mandaue City Fire Department, said they received a call for assistance at around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

The fire was raised to second alarm at 1:42 a.m. before it was placed under control at 2:40 a.m. But it was only at 4:35 a.m. when the fire was totally put out.

Quting the information that was provided by caretaker Jaime Heverola, Denura said that the fire started at an office that is located inside the 800 square meter warehouse.

It immediately spread to their production area where equipment and wood materials were kept.

DTS Lumber manufactures hardwood doors.

Denura said that no casualties were reported during the fire incident.

The Canduman fire was already the second major alarm that was reported in Mandaue City this April. Earlier, a fire also burned a hardware store located along M.L. Quezon Street in Barangay Maguikay.

While the fire month celebration has been concluded, Denura is asking businesses to always ensure safety at their workplaces.

“Magmatngon ta. Ato lang i think always ang safety sa atoang trabahoan as well as safety sa atoang kaugalingon,” Denura said.

(We have to be careful. We have to always remember the need to ensure our safety and that of our work places.)

