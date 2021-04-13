Tropical depression off Mindanao expected to enter PAR on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression east of Mindanao has yet to affect any part of the country but is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

The tropical depression was last spotted 1,640 kilometers east of Mindanao moving west northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

“Hindi pa po ito nakakaapekto sa kahit anong bahagi ng bansa. Ang ating tropical depression na ito ay inaasahan pumasok ng Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(It’s not yet affecting any part of the country. The tropical depression is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday.)

Pagasa added that said the easterlies continue to affect the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in rain-affected areas.