Pagasa: Storm off Mindanao may intensify into typhoon, enter PAR by Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical storm east of Mindanao may further strengthen into a typhoon and is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja, however, said it is still to early to forecast whether or not the weather disturbance (international name: Surigae) will make landfall in Mindanao.

“Lumakas pa bilang tropical storm ang tropical depression kahapon na nasa labas ng ating area of responsibility dito sa silangan ng Mindanao,” he said in Pagasa’s daily weather forecast.

(The tropical depression intensified into a storm yesterday while outside the country’s area of responsibility east of Mindanao.)

“Inaasahan natin na lalakas pa ito habang kumikilos pahilaga nang mabagal at magwest-northwest starting Friday mag-intensify pa hanggang pumasok ito sa PAR sa Friday possible as a typhoon,” he added.

(It is expected to further intensify while slowly moving north. and west-northwest by Friday when it is expected to enter PAR and develop into a typhoon.)

‘Bising’

The tropical storm was last spotted at 1,210 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 80 kph.

It is currently moving west-northwest at 10 kph.

Once it enters PAR, the storm will have the local name “Bising,” the second storm in the Philippines this year, Estareja said.

Wednesday weather forecast

Meanwhile, Luzon and Visayas will be affected by easterlies on Wednesday while Mindanao will be affected by localized thunderstorms, Estareja said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in rain-affected areas.