Where to find jaw-dropping overlooking view in Samboan

Samboan town in southern Cebu is known as the home of Cebu’s most popular waterfalls.

But aside from chasing and hopping waterfalls, Samboan has a lot of spectacular views to offer.

If you are planning to visit south Cebu, Lantaw de Samboan, in Barangay Basak, Samboan must be included in your travel itinerary.

The overlooking view is perfect for sunset chasers. One can take a side trip to the place to watch the sunset for a while.

For a P20 entrance fee, one can be mesmerized by the beautiful hue of the sunset in Lantaw de Samboan.

If you wish to stay for a night or two, the room rate starts at P1,500.

The place is not just for Instagram-worthy shots but also a place for relaxing and unwinding.

One of the nicest things you can experience in the place is the cold wind at night, and sometimes it fogs.

How to get there?

Take a four-hour bus ride from Cebu City to Samboan town in the southern tip of Cebu. When you arrive at Samboan proper, you can hire a habal-habal driver to take you to Lantaw de Samboan which would approximately be a 25-30 minutes ride.

Need more convincing? Here are some photos of Lantaw de Samboan.

For those who are planning for a short or even a long vacation in a quiet yet enjoyable place, a trip to Lantaw de Samboan is one of your choices. Remember that nature can inspire and make us feel grateful. In return let us protect nature even in our simplest of ways. /rcg