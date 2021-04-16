Iconic crosses in Third Bridge lit up as Cebu celebrates 500 years of Christianity

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Despite an hour-long downpour, the third bridge linking Cebu and Mactan island lit up as the island celebrates the quincentenary arrival of Christianity.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) lit all eight crosses placed on top of its twin pylons during a ceremonial event on Thursday evening, April 15, 2021.

Each cross has a height reaching up to 40 meters, and are placed on each side of the pylons.

LOOK: More scenes during the ceremonial lighting and blessing of the crosses of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on April 15. | via Morexette Marie Erram #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Thursday’s event marked the completion of the crosses’ installation, in time for the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC) celebrations in Cebu.

On board a yacht at the Mactan Channel, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the blessing of the crosses.

Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), the toll-arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), reported that construction progress of the P30-billion bridge, as of March 2021, is at 67 percent.

Once opened to the public and for traffic, the 8.5-kilometer CCLEX will be the first expressway in Cebu.

Heavy rains

A short program was held in IL Corso Mall at South Road Properties (SRP) before Palma led the blessing.

At that time, most parts of Metro Cebu experienced an hour-long downpour, which the state weather bureau characterized as localized thunderstorms.

But in his speech, Palma urged guests not to be discouraged by the heavy rains.

He also stressed the value of “collaboration, connectivity, and community – building” by using the third Cebu – Mactan bridge as an example.

“We had a dream to connect Cebu, Cordova and Lapu-Lapu… That dream is becoming a reality… Because we dream and we are inspired as people of God,” said Palma.

Aside from the prelate, other notable guests present were Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Cordova Mayor Mary Therese “Teche” Sitoy-Cho, whose father, former Cordova Mayor and Secretary Adelino Sitoy, was instrumental in ensuring the actualization of the third Cebu-Mactan bridge.

However, shortly after the program on Thursday concluded, Malacañang announced the passing of Sitoy.

Proponents behind CCLEX are aiming to complete the construction within 2021, and to be opened for traffic by 2022.

The project is classified as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

