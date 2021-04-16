Hontiveros hopeful VisMin Super Cup will bounce back…strong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor and decorated basketball player Dondon Hontiveros is very optimistic that the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will recover from the public backlash generated by that controversial game involving two teams in the league last April 14, 2021.

Hontiveros who is the league ambassador of the VisMin Cup is one of those who helped put up the league which was initially planned to be held in Cebu City but was later moved to Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the city the past few months.

In his Facebook live video, Hontiveros remains hopeful that the sponsors will remain supporting the league amidst all the bad publicity caused by the bizarre game involving the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes.

“I hope we learned our lesson sa nahitabo. Ang mga sponsors ilaha nanang decision but I hope they will stay and support the cause and the intention of the league.

“We’re hoping mapadayon ni, it is unfortunate, it is the only existing basketball league right now. Hopefully, daghan ta makat-onan nga lesson ani nga event,” said Hontiveros.

Hontiveros admitted that he was initially frustrated after watching the viral videos of the players missing wide-open layups, botching free throws, and deliberately not playing properly.

“When I checked on social media, na ito yung ginawa ng mga players from both teams, initial reaction ko is nainis ako sa situation. Right then, I called my lawyer, asked him naunsa maning hitabo-a, this is not what we envisioned on helping the people sa VisMin Cup,” Hontiveros added.

“I called coach Rocky (Chan) didto ko nakahibaw didto nila gihunong and held an investigation.”

He commended the swift action done by the league organizers with the help of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) where those who were deemed responsible for the “disrespectful game” were sanctioned.

Hontiveros pointed out that he accepted the task of being the league ambassador to help potential cagers get the much-needed exposure.

He cited several players in the league who have great potentials which encouraged him to further support the league’s advocacy of discovering talents and provide a livelihood to local basketball players.

Hontiveros mentioned Joseph Nalos, Dyll Roncal, and Shaq Imperial from the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City and MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars’ Egie Boy Mojica and Patrick Jan Cabahug.

“I just hope mapadayon unta ni. The main purpose of this event para mahatagan ug trabaho ang mga players nga nawad-an ug panginabuhi and mahatagan ug mga break ang mga potential players.”

“I’m very hopeful for the future of this league, maayo unta di maapektuhan ang mga players, and naa na pud mga teams from Mindanao nga excited na pud ba.”

“This is lesson for them or a warning nga di sayangan ang opportunity nahatag. Sayangon lang, dili gyud maayo ba.”

“With that I hope, mapadayon ni nato atong passion. Again, I am with you guys nga na upset sa nahitabo. Kahibaw man ta unsa ta ka passionate sa basketball, I hope this served as a lesson sa tanan.” /rcg