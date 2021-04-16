Typhoon Bising unlikely to affect Cebu Island – Pagasa Mactan

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Typhoon Bising, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, is unlikely to affect Cebu island this weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said this on Friday, April 16, 2021.

But moderate to rough sea condition is expected over Cebu, said Pagasa Mactan.

Local fishermen and those living near the coastal areas are advised to take precautionary measures.

“Huwag makampante nga layo ta sa bagyo. There are chances nga mohuros ang hangin, dagko ang balud nga mag-generate. Even though way gale warning or disruption of maritime, we need to be more updated and kanunay mag-monitor sa weather updates,” she said.

(We should not be complacent because the typhoon is far away. (But) there are chances of gusts of wind, which will generate big waves. Even though there is no gale warning or disruption of maritime vessels, we still need to be updated and always monitor weather updates.)

Cebu will also experience light to moderate rains due to the trough or extension of Typhoon Bising and localised thunderstorms.

“We will experience the trough or extension of Typhoon Bising. But it is unlikely na magkaroon ng signal number dito sa Cebu province,” Rech Sumbise, meteorologist of Pagasa-Mactan said.

But As of the 11 a.m. weather bulletin of Pagasa, Bising has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and has intensified into a typhoon.

Winds and heavy rains associated with this tropical cyclone will begin affecting portions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region this Sunday, April 18, 2021.

/dbs