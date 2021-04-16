ARQ Boxing Gym’s boxing event moved to May 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The much-awaited maiden boxing fight card of the newly-formed ARQ Boxing Gym is getting rescheduled for the second time. Now, it is slated for May 15, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

The boxing stable’s chief trainer Eldo Apawan Cortes told CDN Digital that despite the setback of their maiden fight card, his boxers remain optimistic and continue to train at their gym in Kinasang-an, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

It was originally scheduled for March 20, but Cortes and his team were still processing all the requirements needed for their sports event at that time.

The fight card supposedly unfolds on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

However, due to the strict safety protocols set by the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, the fight card is moved to May 15.

“Akong mga boxers grabe ka excited. Almost six months mi nag training, karon na move na pud ug lain nga month,” he said.

(My boxers are so excited. They trained for almost six months. Now, their fights were again moved for another month.

Postponements and rescheduling of fight cards in local and international boxing events are very common these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dili siya pwede ma insert sa VisMin Cup kay bubble setup man gud sila didto, unya mahuman sila ig ka May 6 pa. Wala mohatag ug approval ang mayor sa Alcantara kay di pwede iinsert among boxing event kay maglikay sad sila sa COVID-19,” added Cortes.

(Our boxing event cannot be inserted in the VisMin Cup because they have a bubble setup there and they will be finished on May 6. The mayor of Alcantara town did not approve of their boxing event because it cannot be inserted at the VisMin Cup because they were avoiding from being infected with COVID-19.)

He said that they already accepted the decision and would continue training and motivating his boxers, who had already spent a lot of effort and time training.

“Padayon lang mi ug training. Adjust lang ko, humana unta sila ug sparring last week. Mag maintain na lang mi ani sa timbang ug balik pud mi ginagmay nga sparring,” he said.

(We’ll just continue training. I will just. They could have completed their sparring last week. We will just maintain our weight and a little more sparring.)

The fight card features ARQ Boxing Stable’s unbeaten prospect April Jay Abne (5-0) versus Omega Boxing Gym’s Royder Lloyd Brobon in the main event 115lbs division.

The rest of the undercard bouts feature Berland Robles (ARQ Boxing Stable) versus Kevin Smith Nemenzo (Lapu-Lapu City), Ian Abne (ARQ Boxing Stable) vs. Kier Toregoza (RWS Stable), Zandro Librandor (ARQ) vs. Patrick Gancuanco (Big Yellow Boxing Gym), John Paul Gabunillas (ARQ) vs. Maurino Agum (Big Yellow), Yeroge Gura (ARQ) vs. Steven Noblefranca (Talisay City), and Aniel Cañete (ARQ) vs. Christopher Caburog (Big Yellow).

