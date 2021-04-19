UP Cebu joins nationwide Quincentennial celebration 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To commemorate the 500 years of the first circumnavigation of the world and the Battle of Mactan, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in Lahug, Cebu City has prepared several events that will focus on the theme “Gahum sa Buut: Tindig at Pamana ng Bayan.”

“It aims to facilitate a series of activities geared towards collaboration…and engagement of multiple publics in and out of the university,” the UP system’s statement reads.

It added that their celebration will be made simultaneous with the other UP campuses.

UP Cebu, in particular, will hold seven events. One of which is a joint research and curatorial project entitled “Treasured Objects of Devotion” which will span for a period of one year starting this April.

The 45th Jose Joya National Artist awards and exhibition is scheduled in May while there will also be an exhibit of visual artists and designers in the Visayas called “Yutang Tabunon: Currents and crossroads of art and history.”

A video projection mapping of Cebu’s historical monuments and sites entitled “Bulalakaw 500” will also be launched. Another program on poetry, theater, dance, and music will be held together with an extramural on reclaiming our rights as a people, as a nation in the global south.

Students will also get to show off their costumes during the cosplay contest where they will be made to portray Philippine historical and folklore characters. But since we are still on a pandemic, they will be asked to submit their photos and videos online.

“This is an attempt to go back to the last several hundred years in the Philippines,” the university’s statement reads.

All of these events will be formally launched on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. through UP Cebu’s official social media pages and website. Students and other interested individuals are enjoined to view the livestream.

“We, as a people, must understand our shared past and advance a holistic and inclusive history of the nation,” their statement added. / dcb