Guadalupe fire damages ngohiong store

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fire hit an establishment that sells ngohiong in Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City shortly after midnight on Monday, April 19.

But investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire that damaged P96, 000 worth of properties.

The fire at Doming’s Ngohiong, an eight square meter structure that is located inside Farelane Village in Barangay Guadalupe, was reported at about 12:38 a.m. on Monday.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said they arrived in the area at 12:43 a.m. and managed to put out the flame 10 minutes after.

The fire damaged the establishment owned by a certain Rachelle Ann Yap, but no one was reported injured during the incident.

Navarro said they will return to the fire scene this Monday to conduct further investigation and determine the cause of the flame.

The ngohiong store fire was already the third fire incident that was reported in Barangay Guadalupe this April.

On April 13, fire burned P1.5 worth of properties located in Horse Shoe Drive.

On the second day of April, fire also burned an establishment in Good Shepherd, Banawa. Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P1.8 million. | dcb