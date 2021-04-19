‘Specs on Wheels’ brings spectacle-related services to your doorstep

For someone who has been four-eyed for a very long time, my glasses have been my companion in seeing the world from a better perspective.

It is part of my essential things, and for anyone reliant on glasses they will understand that calling it a necessity is an understatement.

And while most of the country is still in some form of quarantine, some of our immediate and essential needs especially those that are health-related still need to be addressed — more so when it involves your eyes.

The regular seats and plastic flooring is replaced with a replica of a sunnies clinic. Colors are all mute-brown, an LED TV used for your examination and an autorefractor, which is used to determine my eye’s refractive error and prescription for my glasses. And of course, chairs and air filtration.

Though we cannot help it that some of us are still frightened by the idea of heading outside, wouldn’t it be great if services (especially health-related) can be availed at where we are, especially at our homes?

“Sunnies on Wheels”

In our new normal, establishments have continuously upgraded their sanitation protocols. Sunnies Specs innovated its offerings and launched “Specs on Wheels”, a customized mobile clinic that gets your eyes tested at the comforts of your home (or garage.)

After scheduling an appointment at Sunnies’ website 3 days prior, their mobile clinic arrived 30 mins ahead of my schedule.

Clad in their signature Sunnies uniform; a white polo paired with gray khaki pants and white loafers, Janine Buyoc greeted me with much enthusiasm.

She slid open the van and thick white smoke came out of the door, in a slow – velvety manner. Buyoc said that the smoke was from their disinfection machine tucked under a table that seemed to fit in inside their muted-brown interiors.

She conducted regular health protocols (temperature check, and hand and foot disinfection) and introduced me to Dr. Loppee Gelicame.

The eye examination took roughly around 5 mins. The van, which looked quite ordinary on the outside with a large sign that read “SUNNIES ON WHEELS”, is a whole new experience from the inside.

The regular seats and plastic flooring is replaced with a replica of a sunnies clinic. Colors are all mute-brown, an LED TV used for your examination and an autorefractor, which is used to determine my eye’s refractive error and prescription for my glasses. And of course, chairs and air filtration.

At the back of the van is where all the prescription glasses are displayed for me to choose from. Buyoc said that the surface disinfection had been done regularly in between appointments.

After choosing my frame, and filling up all the forms, they bid farewell. Everything was done in about 10 minutes.

Safe and convenient

The great thing about having these types of services like “Sunnies on Wheels” is that it not only makes you safe from the virus that continues to loom over our heads but it is also more convenient especially to those, who are far from the city.

“Sunnies on Wheels” cater to those living in as far as Consolacion in the North, and Minglanilla if you’re from the south including Lapu-Lapu City.

insert embed code Specs on Wheels is now officially available to give Cebuanos an optical experience on the go!Get your eyes checked… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Simply log on to sunniesspecs.com, select Specs on Wheels and fill out the online form and make a P500 down payment, you can already secure an appointment.

So whether you need an adjustment to your lenses or simply need a new pair of eyeglasses, “Sunnies on Wheels” is the answer.

/dbs