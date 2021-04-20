Bakuna-inspired collection by Cebuano fashion designer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Covid-19 vaccinations are rolling out everywhere.

Vaccination sites are being built left and right to secure the safety of all those who will be vaccinated.

And to make vaccination more meaningful and fashionable, a designer from Mandaue City just gave us some choices of our “bakuna looks” for this summer.

Ia Coca, 29, shared with CDN Digital the reason behind his “Cold Shoulder Collection (Bakuna ) Summer 2021.”

“The idea came to me after the viral photo of Dr. Grana who was mistaken as VP Leni Robredo wearing the “bakuna blouse”. People were quick to judge that the vaccination was staged because her blouse sleeve was not rolled up. What the photo didn’t show was the blouse has arm slits. I think wearing the “bakuna blouse” was really smart and fun. That moment reminded me the power of fashion,” he said.

And that’s the birth of these four ensembles of his summer collection.

Coca who has been a designer for five years said that it took him six weeks to create the collection.

“The longest phase was the research and designing stage. I reached out to my previous colleagues in the medical field to know about how their vaccination experience was both as the recipient and the ones who administer the vaccines,” he added.

Coca’s team is composed of model Chennie Montero, photos by Worksbehindkrafts, stylist Johnlery Dote, makeup artist Oriel Carbonilla, and hairstylist Waki Chua.

So, are you ready for your “bakuna” dates and outfit?

Make it count, we have been waiting for this vaccine for almost a year. /rcg