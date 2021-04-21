ACADSOC Ltd. ties up with PHINMAEd in bid to boost students’ skills

As they aim to upscale the skills of Filipino students, Shenzhen Acadsoc Limited Company signed a memorandum of agreement with PHINMA Education Holdings Incorporated on April 16, 2021. This agreement, according to the Project Supervisor, Wren Arceo, “offers an excellent opportunity to expand the educational reach and proficiency in the country, particularly because of the strong focus on the students placed by both institutions.”

The virtual signing, participated by Frank Lai (ACADSOC’s Business Development Manager and Project Head for the Philippines), Dr. Raymundo P. Reyes (PHINMAEd Philippines Country Head), and other representatives of both institutions, signals their pursuit in increasing and improving the skills of Filipino students by providing training, online seminars, internships, and sponsorships.

The ACADSOC University Partnerships Project Team, commissioned by Shenzhen Acadsoc Limited Company based in Shenzhen, China, aims to increase the Filipino students’ English competency level and their employability once they step out of the university. To achieve this, they will be providing free resources and training to students through collaborations with universities across the country.

With their partnership, ACADSOC will also be providing a webinar series entitled “Jumpstart Your Future: Building a Successful Career” and joining PHINMAEd’s Virtual Career Fiesta for the whole month of May. Over 4,000 PHINMAEd students coming from 8 different universities will attend the job fairs.

“We will choose four outstanding students from the May Webinar Series for a 1 on 1 coaching session with the University Partnerships Project Team,” said Krystine Tolentino, ACADSOC’s Marketing Coordinator.

“Apart from that, ACADSOC will also be giving out job opportunities to students, who want to work part-time during this pandemic, including internship opportunities in ACADSOC, and help students prepare for their career applications,” the Project Manager, Lica Abilar, said.

She said their interest in creating ties with schools and universities in the Philippines started in 2018 when COO Johnny Zhang, former ACADSOC Alabang Office Manager, and their partners in Caucus, Inc. reached out to schools in Manila.

They have also started reaching out to more colleges and universities across the country through joining school activities. In 2019, ACADSOC closed the year by establishing Teaching Centers, Drafting the first Online English Teaching Program, and partnered with over 11 institutions across the country.

Due to the pandemic hitting the country in 2020, which resulted in a lockdown, the education system faced drastic changes. ACADSOC and the school partners had to suspend the teaching centers – a project of ACADSOC University Partnerships Project Team that helped several students have part-time jobs. Still, Acadsoc continues to help students by reaching out to schools and partnering with the Public Employment Service Offices for job offers and free webinars. On the other hand, PHINMAEd continues to adapt its teaching and learning strategies to ensure that its students and graduates are ready for the changed, and still changing, world.

“PHINMA Education is looking forward to this partnership with ACADSOC as we continue to provide more learning opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Raymundo P. Reyes, PHINMA Education’s Country Head for the Philippines./dbs