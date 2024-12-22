PH beats Indonesia, reaches AFF Cup semifinals after 6 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Against all odds, the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) secured a stunning 1-0 victory over the favored Indonesia on Saturday night, December 10, at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta.

The win propelled the Philippines into the semifinals of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 for the first time since 2018.

Filipino-Norwegian forward Bjorn Martin Kristensen once again proved to be the team’s savior, converting a crucial penalty in the 63rd minute to silence the Indonesian crowd. Kristensen’s calm and composed finish left both the opposing team and their fans in disbelief.

Kristensen had previously kept the Philippines’ hopes alive in Group B by scoring the equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Myanmar on December 12. His pivotal contributions have solidified his status as the team’s key player in this tournament.

The victory was a testament to the resilience of the Philippine squad, who were forced to play with a 10-man lineup early in the match. Goalkeeper Patrick Deyto sustained an injury just four minutes into the game, forcing backup Quincy Kammeraad to step in. Despite the early setback, the team stood firm against Indonesia’s relentless attacks.

Both sides struggled to break the deadlock in a tense, goalless first half. The breakthrough came in the second half when Kristensen was fouled inside the box, prompting a VAR review that awarded the decisive penalty.

With momentum on their side, the Philippines launched several close attacks, including attempts by Uriel Dalapo and Jarvey Gayoso, but they were unable to extend their lead.

The victory secured the Philippines’ second-place finish in Group B with six points, behind group leader Vietnam, who tallied 10 points (three wins and one draw). Indonesia, with one win and one draw, failed to advance after suffering two defeats.

This marks the first time in six years that the Philippines has reached the AFF Cup semifinals, signaling a resurgence in their regional football aspirations.

The PMNFT now faces a formidable challenge against Group A’s undefeated Thailand, who dominated their group with a perfect 4-0 record. The first leg of the semifinals is scheduled for December 27 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. Meanwhile, Vietnam will take on Singapore in the other semifinal matchup on December 26. /clorenciana

