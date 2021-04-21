Monbert Arong tows Lapu-Lapu to victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After getting wrongly implicated in the botched game against the Siquijor Mystics, Monbert Arong redeemed himself from the controversy by leading the short-handed ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes to a 61-55 win over the Tubigon Bohol Mariners in the last game of the first round of eliminations of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday night, April 21, 2021, held at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

After getting wrongly implicated in the controversial game against the Mystics exactly a week ago, Arong was looking to redeem himself and the left-handed gunner did so in spectacular fashion.

Down two, 53-55, to a hungry Mariners squad that was looking for its first win of the tournament, Arong found himself open in the corner and sank a booming three-pointer to give ARQ the lead, 56-55, with 1:22 left in the game.

After Bohol’s Mac Montilla and Joseph Marquez missed on their possession, Arong sped down the floor for an uncontested layup to raise the Heroes’ lead to three, 58-55, with 51 seconds left.

The next time down the floor, Arong drove hard down the right-wing and converted on an acrobatic layup to give ARQ a 60-55 advantage with 17 seconds remaining in the match.

The lefty guard overcame a tough night shooting by scoring 15 off a 6-of-23 clip from the field. The former FEU Tamaraw added seven rebounds and two assists.

Arong was wrongfully accused and got suspended for allegedly being involved in the controversial game that happened on April 14, 2021. It was his teammate, Franz Arong, who was supposed to be suspended and slapped with a fine.

“Very good morale-boosting win for us, especially after [what happened to us] last week,” said Heroes assistant coach Jerry Abuyabor. “Malaking panalo ito para sa amin heading into the second round na hindi kami papasok ng tatlong sunod-sunod na talo.” (It’s a big win for us heading into the second round, that we won’t be going into that round with three straight losses.)

The Heroes end the first round with a 3-2 record for solo third.

Vincent Minguito paced ARQ with 16 points, eight boards, and four dimes while Fletcher Galvez came off the bench and chipped in 11.

Joseph Marquez led the winless Bohol with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Scores:

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (61) — Minguito 16, Arong 15, Galvez 11, Berame 9, Solis 4, Abad 3, Mondragon 3, Regero 0, Igot 0.

Tubigon Bohol (55) — Marquez 13, Llagas 8, Musngi 8, Cabizares 6, Montilla 6, Dadjijul 6, Ibarra 4, Casera 2, Leonida 2, Tilos 0.

Quarterscores: 17-17, 33-27, 39-41, 61-55

