Voyagers stun favored Heroes in VisMin Super Cup basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arvie Bringas, the ever-reliable big man of the Tabogon Voyagers, scored 20 points and grabbed eight boards in leading his team to a stunning, 76-73 victory against the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes on Thursday night, April 22, in the second elimination round of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

Cebuano wingman Gayford Rodriguez contributed 16 points, nine boards, four assists, a steal, and two blocks as the Voyagers shocked ARQ which played with an almost complete lineup with the return of its top players who were suspended in the first round.

Crafty guard Joemari Lacastesantos also had 16 markers and added six boards and five assists.

The Voyagers’ win spoiled the return of the five suspended ARQ Builders players in Hercules Tangkay, Ferdinand Lusdoc, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, and Dawn Ochea who figured in a controversial game against the banished Siquijor Mystics on April 14, 2021.

The Heroes were leading by six inside the final two minutes mark, 73-67, but Tabogon clawed their way back behind a stepback jumper by Rodriguez and two inside baskets by Bringas that tied the game at 73-all with 1:35 remaining.

After the Heroes could not buy a basket on their next possession, Bringas got fouled and hit two free throws to put the Voyagers in front, 75-73, with 46 seconds left.

The Heroes had all the chances to tie the game or take the lead, but Tangkay missed two attempts beyond the arc. The Voyagers grabbed the rebound and were on their way to score a basket during the transition when Peter John de Ocampo got a hard foul by ARQ guard John Abad with two seconds left.

The Voyagers’ Almel Orquina who earned a trip to the stripe after de Ocampo exited the game with an injury due to the hard foul, canned his first free throw then intentionally missed the second to kill the time.

The Voyagers tied the Heroes at 3-3 (win-loss) good for a share of third place.

Voyagers head coach Expedito Delos Santos Jr. said he was very proud that his players never gave up despite the odds.

“We never surrendered. We knot on fighting until the end,” said Delos Santos. “Sabi ko nga sa kanila na tuloy-tuloy lang tayo basta may oras pa.”

Delos Santos also credited his team’s speed and hustle to offset the presence of ARQ’s veteran core.

“Kahit andyan yung veterans, alam ko na medyo wala sa kundisyon ng konti ang mga ‘yun,” he shared. “They rested for a few days. Baka pa nga kumain ng marami ang mga ‘yun. So, if we have a chance to run, we had to run.”

Lusdoc’s return earned him 14 points while Ochea had 12 markers and 10 boards. Tangkay scored 11 with five rebounds and three assists.

The Heroes though, remain without ace point guard Jerick Cañada who is still recovering from a hamstring injury while backup guard Rendell Senining is suspended for the entire conference.

THE SCORES:

Tabogon (76)—Bringas 20, Rodriguez 16, Lacastesantos 16, Delos Reyes 8, Vitug 7, Bersabal 4, Diaz 2, Sombero 2, Orquina 1, De Ocampo 0, Caballero 0.

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (73)—Lusdoc 14, Ochea 12, Tangkay 11, F. Arong 9, Juntilla 8, Galvez 6, Mondragon 6, M. Arong 3, Minguito 2, Berame 2, Solis 0, Abad 0, Regero 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 36-39, 53-59, 76-73. /rcg