Cebu City Hall employee caught in drug bust to be terminated from post

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City Hall employee, who was caught in a drug bust in Lapu-Lapu City, will be terminated from his post.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said they have recommended the termination of the casual employment of Robeth Delos Santos following his arrest in a buy-bust in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.

Read: City Hall employee, cousin nabbed for illegal drugs

Delos Santos was caught while using the Cebu City government red-plated vehicle.

“The City Legal Office recommends the immediate issuance of a Notice of Termination of Contract. The Mayor is relentless in the fight against illegal drugs which is evidenced by his SUPPORT, legal, material or otherwise, of all the efforts of COSAP, in coordination with the PNP (Philippine National Police) and PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), to curb this menace.”

“Law and jurisprudence dictate that the Mayor has the power to remove employees subject to Civil Service laws, rules and regulations,” said Gealon in a text message to members of the media.

According to the files of the Human Resource Officer of the City Hall, Delos Santos is a casual employee assigned at the Department of General Services (DGS) Equipment Maintenance Program.

Even if Delos Santos has not yet been convicted, the City Legal Office has already recommended his termination because he does not have tenure of the City Hall and subject to contracts with the city.

The mayor also has the authority to appoint and terminate employees, whose salaries are paid for by the city funds.

Gealon said that the city government will never tolerate criminal acts especially pertaining to illegal drugs.

/bmjo